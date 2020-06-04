FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Frio County is investigating a potential case of coronavirus, according to a press release from county officials released Sunday evening.

The individual is currently hospitalized in Bexar County and the epidemiologic investigation is ongoing. The person was not treated at the Frio Regional Hospital.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with Frio County to identify any close contacts of the patient while sick.

Update will be posted as necessary on the county website.