Gov. Abbott issues executive order barring public schools, state government entities from requiring masks

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday barring governmental entities in the state, including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.

According to a release from the governor's office, public schools can continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be fined up to $1,000.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," Abbott said in the release. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Shortly after the order was issued, San Antonio's North East ISD

Tuesday afternoon Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff responded to the order with the following statement:

Although our numbers are trending downwards, the virus is still out there. We will abide by Governor Abbott’s executive order and not mandate masks in County facilities. However, it is up to the individual, County staff and visitors alike, to continue to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so and to use hand sanitizer. I strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated and if they have not or cannot get vaccinated, I encourage them to wear a mask.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he believes the best approach "is to follow the science and guidance of the health professionals, which we have done since the beginning of the pandemic. Our current priority is to get as many people as possible vaccinated. We can put COVID-19 to rest if enough of us get vaccinated, and I strongly encourage everyone to do so.”