'It’s hard to hire people at the moment': Businesses hopeful for stable workforce after Gov. Abbott ends pandemic unemployment aid

Hiring has proven to be difficult at Sarita's Mexican Restaurant. The general manager is hopeful the governor's action will turn things around.

SAN ANTONIO — Yohaly Aragon is keeping busier than normal these days as general manager of Sarita’s Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio.

“Us as managers, we have to be putting in more hours than we used to, more extra work. If they need help in the kitchen, you help in the kitchen, if they need help on the floor, you help on the floor,” Aragon said.

Hiring and keeping employees is a struggle, even more so during the pandemic for businesses nationwide.

Congress has provided supplemental assistance to millions of unemployed Americans. But, as of this week, Texas and 18 other states are cutting the $300-a-week federal boost as a means to rebuild the economy and get people back to work.

“It’s hard to hire people at the moment. I think it is because of the unemployment, because of the kids not going to school. I think it’s many reasons,” Aragon said.

Aragon hopes this move, along with progress in statewide vaccination efforts, leads to staffing stability in the long term.

“We put that we’re hiring on social media, on the signs outside, everything that we can do to hire people. Hopefully, with the vaccination, everybody goes back to work,” she said.

Tony Polichino, the new general manager at Chicken N Pickle who previously led businesses in Housto, noted there's been a flood of applicants as of late. The severe shortage of worker's issue doesn’t pertain to his restaurant.

“We’re close to a college campus and UTSA. These kids like to work, like to have something to do," he said. "We’ve been very fortunate here. I know that across the industry, though, I think this should help encourage people to get back out there and maybe start pushing applicant flow a little higher to other restaurants as well."

The Texas Restaurant Association released the following statement in support of Abbott's decision:

"The Texas Restaurant Association thanks Governor Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission for taking steps to address the critical workforce shortage that is stalling Texas’ economic recovery. Statistics from Black Box Intelligence show that restaurant sales have nearly returned to volumes seen just before the start of the pandemic. Every data point suggests Texans are ready to return to the experiences they value most – including dining out at their favorite restaurants with friends and family. The biggest obstacle restaurants face in meeting that demand today is the labor shortage.

"There are thousands of restaurant jobs available around the state featuring competitive wages and benefits. We encourage Texans to consider this vibrant industry for their first job, their next job, or their career.