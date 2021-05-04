Even with many vaccinated, now is not the time to let your guard down

Many variants of the virus are circulating across Texas, and people between 20 and 39 make up the bulk of the cases.

SAN ANTONIO — A record 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were given to Americans in one day this past weekend. But even while more people become vaccinated, the virus variants still remain a threat.

As time goes on the number of new cases across Texas continues to go down, even with the mask mandate lifted three weeks ago. Dr. Rita Espinoza, the Chief of Epidemiology with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District told us that's a credit to people managing the risk responsibly.

"I think that's really thanks to individuals still adhering to that public health recommendation of continuing to mask up when they're out in the public," she said.

According to the CDC an average of 3 million people are vaccinated in the U.S. every day. But as of right now only 18.5 percent are fully vaccinated, most of them in the older population. Across the U.S. the UK variant of the coronavirus, which is highly more contagious, is landing more Millennials in the hospital, but is that the case here?

"So far, we haven't seen it affect the population any differently here in San Antonio," Dr. Espinoza said.

As of the middle of March, ages between 20 and 39 have the highest percentage of cases in Bexar County. Why is that?

"Some of the assumptions that they tend to socialize more in gatherings with individuals from other households, they tend to perhaps not wear their mask when they're in those environments," Dr. Espinoza explained. "And so those are just a lot of assumptions that it's difficult to say that's necessarily the case."

Many in that age group say they decided not to get a vaccine, because the most vulnerable already have gotten it. But with only 20 percent of Bexar County vaccinated, Metro Health implores anyone who is eligible to get the shot.

"The vaccine is safe, although some individuals may be concerned because it was produced so quickly. But all of the science and the rigor was still there to make sure that this is a safe vaccine," Dr. Espinoza said.