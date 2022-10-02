Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County records second-lowest tally of new cases for 2022

Hospitalizations also continue to fall as the pandemic's grip starts to loosen.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 34% so far in February as the area continues to rebound from its worst surge of the pandemic, which resulted in as many as 1,308 patients receiving treatment in local facilities on Jan. 26.

That number fell Friday for a fourth straight day, to 785, one of the biggest indications that omicron may finally be starting to ease up on the San Antonio area after resulting in thousands of new diagnoses in January. Just 866 new cases were reported Friday by Metro Health, which is the second-smallest daily total for 2022 so far.

Fewer than 1,000 cases have been tallied by health authorities every day for the past four days, after no such days were recorded in 2022 before Tuesday. Consequently, the seven-day case average fell again to 1,234, the lowest the figure has been since Jan. 1.

However, eight more virus-related deaths were also reported Friday for the county, bringing this week's total to 51. In all, 5,186 San Antonio-area residents have died from coronavirus complications, while more than 512,000 have been infected.

Of the 785 hospitalizations on Friday, 211 patients were in intensive care and 112 were using ventilators to help them breathe.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.738 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 10. 1.413 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 13,254 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 9,778 new confirmed cases and 3,476 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Friday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.436 million.

An additional 256 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 80,566.

Coronavirus symptoms

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Find a Testing Location

