A 'second wave' and a warning as coronavirus cases rise in Bexar County

The 192 new cases reported Thursday is the largest local spike reported in a single day since the pandemic started.

SAN ANTONIO — Local officials are sounding the alarm. Bexar County is in a reported second wave of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Metro Health reported 192 new cases. It is the largest spike reported in a single day since the pandemic started. It is also the third straight night with more than 100 new cases in Bexar County. On Wednesday, 135 were reported, along with 180 on Tuesday.

Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick said people are becoming more complacent.

"We are entering a second wave," she said.

She said she has seen more people not wearing their masks, or practicing social distancing.

"We better worry right now what is happening," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.

Across the state, the numbers are on an upward trend. Local hospitalization numbers are ticking up with 122 patients right now, and 54 are in intensive care in our area.

Overall, Dr. Emerick said, "We can make some association that perhaps this was a result of Memorial Day weekend."

The holiday weekend was really the start of re-opening the state. Dr. Emerick made it clear: protestors hitting the streets for racial and social injustice are not part of the equation as of now.

"Is this spike because of the protest?" she said. "No. It is too early, the way that the whole process of exposure and incubation."

However, could San Antonio could go back to restrictions? Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the governor has taken that control away from local governments, which has made it challenging.

"We don't want to go back to restrictions," the mayor said. "It would be devastating economically and health-wise for us to do that. So, it is dependent on people doing simple things wearing their masks when they are within physical distance of people and washing their hands. And paying attention, as they have been the last few months."

Dr. Emerick also mentioned an issue her team is encountering with case investigations, like contact tracing. She said when they call up people to figure out where they've been or who they could have exposed, she said people are not calling them back.

"We can't stop this disease from spreading," she said. If we are not in partnership with you."

Below are reminders from Metro Health: