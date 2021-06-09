Community Labs shifting focus back to in-school testing

Now that infection numbers are trending in the right direction, and testing numbers are falling, they’re getting back to their original plan in school testing.

SAN ANTONIO — For the past seven months non-profit, Community Labs, has stepped up for San Antonio in a big way.

“If kids are in school, then parents are able to get back to work,” said Community Labs Presidents Sal Webber.

Webber says since the pandemic began, they’ve been able to help test over 800,000 people in Bexar County for the coronavirus, and that was during a time when finding a reliable test was hard to come by.

“The thing that made us special was that we had 24-hour turn arounds for PCR test,” Webber said.

Now that infection numbers are trending in the right direction, and testing numbers are falling, they’re getting back to their original plan in school testing.

“We were really fortunate to have that opportunity come to Somerset,” Somerset ISD Health Services Coordinator Yvette Trevino said.

Somerset ISD is one of the districts in our area that has partnered with Community Labs to get students tested, while vaccine developments continue to work on getting shots approved for use for kids.

“When things were so uncertain, it gave us the ability to get a little bit ahead because COVID has always been a little ahead of us,” Trevino said.

The district says they ended the year with more than 80% of students back for in person classes, and they believe their ability to keep students tested made it all possible.

“We see our role as providing confidence their children will be safe and in an environment that’s not full of COVID, and the only way of knowing that is testing,” Webber said.