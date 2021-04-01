Comal County currently out of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Comal County Public Health's website has information on who qualifies for the vaccine at this time, as well as locations that still have available vaccinations.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — As of 9:57 a.m. Monday, January 4, Comal County Public Health announced it administered its full allotment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

The news came after a full week of scheduled vaccinations. Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said there are still options for those residents seeking to be immunized.

“Public Health has administered all COVID-19 vaccine allotted by the state and is currently out,” Fraser said. “Please go to our county website to find information on who qualifies for the vaccine at this time as well as other locations that still have available vaccinations in Comal County.”

Fraser said once the county receives its next allotment, an announcement will be made through Comal County’s social media platforms, as well as the county's website.

That link also includes a list of vaccine providers in Comal County and across Texas.

Moderna was the second company to apply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine.

More than 600,000 doses were sent to the state of Texas, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, December 23, 500 doses of Moderna's vaccine arrived in San Antonio. They are allotted for health care professionals, including school nurses, who will begin to get vaccinated this week.

The initial shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were more than double the 2.9 million doses the U.S. prepared to initially ship for Pfizer’s vaccine.