CDC's updated guidelines could prove beneficial for businesses experiencing staffing issues

SAN ANTONIO — As the nation experiences a surge in coronavirus, propelled by the dominant omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control is updating its guidance for those needing to isolate and quarantine.

Infected individuals are urged to isolate for five days instead of the previously recommended 10. Mask-wearing for the proceeding days is recommended.

For those who’ve had close contact with an infected person, quarantine is also reduced to five days. People who’ve received the booster shot can skip quarantine if masks are worn for at least ten days.

“Most of the data show that the COVID transmission occurs early in the course of illness, and so they feel like that probably within the first five days or so of infection,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, chief medical officer at University Health System.

“Even though they shortened the physical isolation duration times, they really think people still could potentially be at risk, so that mask is really important for protecting yourself and protecting others.”

John Hughson, CEO of Frio Regional Hospital, noted the CDC’s update guidelines could prove beneficial to address staffing issues.

“We have recently had some staff that have been impacted by COVID, and the thought of losing them for 10 days is always a scary place when we already have holes in the schedule, and it’s difficult to make sure that we’re staffed appropriately. But, reducing that now is something that will benefit us.”

Some critics in the medical field have expressed concern over the shortened duration period for isolation, especially as it relates to the unvaccinated population and the lack of a required negative test in the CDC guidance.

The CDC emphasizes the importance of vaccines as the best method to protecting yourself and others during the pandemic.