SAN ANTONIO — One local leader is calling part of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen Texas a mistake.

The governor's plan encourages people to wear masks, but does not require it. No jurisdiction can impose penalty or fine for not wearing one and the governor's executive order supersedes local orders.

County Judge Nelson Wolff says that overall the governor is making the right decisions, but he was disappointed to hear that a mask requirement like the one in Bexar County was not part of the plan.

“It's not going to work if people aren't wearing face masks. You're going to go to a mall and see several hundred people there and you're going to be walking around and you're going to be fairly close to somebody. You don't have a mask on, you're going to be putting everyone in danger if you don't keep 6 feet away,” explained Wolff

Local leaders are hoping to find a middle ground here. They can't punish anyone for not wearing a mask, but stores and businesses can impose their own mask rule and refuse to let shoppers in if they aren't wearing one.

