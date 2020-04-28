SAN ANTONIO — Allee Wallace could be the oldest person in Bexar County who has recovered from the coronavirus. He said it was a miracle he recovered at all.

“I'm just 85-years-old, you know, and I was in that range of people that were dying left and right,” said Wallace.

Over a month ago, Wallace said he had to rush his wife to the hospital.

At 83 years old, Doris had dementia for many years and Wallace was her primary caregiver.

“She was a star in my life,” said Wallace.

Both were admitted to BAMC, and after a few days, Wallace learned his wife had to be moved to hospice.

“But before they moved her, they were able to take me up to where she was,” he said.

Wallace described the room as something like he’d never seen, saying it looked like a research lab. Doris was in a hospital bed, enclosed by glass wall.

“She recognized my voice and opened her eyes and smiled and closed her eyes,” said Wallace. “I was telling my friend, you know I did my best...I did my best...I'm sorry.”

Doris was the first coronavirus-related death in Bexar County, and Allee was left fighting for his life. He said once he tested positive, he was later moved to a long-term care facility.

“After that, I didn't remember anything else,” said Wallace. “That's when the virus really struck in my body, as was I was suffering from lack of air and some other things.”

Three weeks later, Wallace had made a full recovery. He said it was an act of God.

“I think that's one of the things God was impressing on me, that you got to be kind to everybody, even though you run across different things,” said Wallace. “You've got to move on.”

When Wallace found out he was leaving the facility, he said he didn’t want to leave.

“I told them, ‘say, could I stay one more week?’ You know, because all I have to do is ring the bell and they bring me my breakfast, lunch, and my supper and anything I wanted. All I had to do was ring the bell,” he laughed.

But it was more of was a bittersweet homecoming for Wallace, returning to life without his beloved Doris.

“God has a plan for your life and you have to stay with that,” he said.

Wallace's daughter said it's still uncertain how her parents contracted the virus. She said they went to church and visited a local restaurant a week before showing symptoms.

She said both of their positive cases were attributed to community spread.

Wallace said right before he contracted the virus, he had been writing music to be played in his church.

“Angels are watching,” Wallace sang. “Angels are watching, no need to fright because God’s angels are watching.”

He said it was a message from God to continue with his goal of recording an album. Wallace said he’ll be soon looking for a studio and other resources he needs to record the songs he wrote.

