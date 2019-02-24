SAN ANTONIO — A special ceremony was held at VFW post 76 for Sgt. Rambo on Friday. Army veteran Lisa Phillips, who adopted the three-legged hero, said the service was incredibly moving. Phillips, who lives in Converse, said mayor Al Saurez even presented a proclamation honoring Sgt. Rambo.

“It was absolutely beautiful. They did the 21-gun salute, they did the folding of the flag, presented me with the flag. It was just really special,” she recalled with tears in her eyes.

KENS 5 first introduced you to Sgt. Rambo and Phillips in our Mission S.A. segment. Sgt. Rambo served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2012. His role was to sniff out explosives. He completed 994 hours of training, 620 searches and 2 official stateside missions.

After he medically retired, he had to have one of his limbs removed. Despite his disability, Sgt. Rambo and Phillips continued to serve. He became the mascot of Phillips’ non-profit, Gizmo’s Gift. The organization provides financial support to pay for the medical treatment of military dogs.

“Our mission is pivotal in making sure that they are continuing to receive top notch care. Because almost all of them retire for medical needs,” she said.

The organization also finds forever homes for both military and police dogs after retirement. Sgt. Rambo and Phillips traveled to educational events, schools, and businesses to raise awareness about military dogs. He even went on an Alamo Honor Flight where he joined WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. For all of his efforts, Sgt. Rambo was awarded military dog of the year in 2015 at the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards.



Phillips said the night Rambo died, she lost another significant person in her life. North Carolina congressman Walter Jones passed away Friday morning and Rambo later died in the evening. Jones worked with Phillips to introduce legislation to the House that would give military dogs rights after they retired from service. In 2013, the Canine Members of the Armed Forces Act passed.

“I almost find comfort knowing they went together because they served so honorably for veterans and animal welfare. I know that there's a reason for it. God is amazing and he's going to bring beauty of ashes,” she said.

Although Sgt. Rambo is no longer by her side anymore, Phillips said she will carry on his memory and continue to help more military dogs.

“Rambo was a huge part of that mission. And no matter what, we will continue the fight because these dogs deserve it. They put their lives on the line. They don't get a paycheck,” she said. “We really owe our freedoms in part to these dogs. If I can help another dog or another handler, then Rambo's legacy lives on and that's all I can ask for.”

