SAN ANTONIO — A Navy veteran who helped change the way military dogs are recognized under the federal government has made it her mission to save them after retirement.

Lisa Phillips started non-profit Gizmo's Gift in 2014. The organization was named after the first military dog she adopted during her service in the Navy. Gizmo was a drug dog in the Air Force.

“When I first adopted Gizmo, that was my number one concern. I had to get a part-time job while I was on active duty just to care for him. And I thought, 'if I have to do this, how many others are having to do this or not be able to adopt a dog?'" Phillips said.

When Gizmo had to be put down a few years later, she vowed to help make a difference in the lives of military dogs. Phillips adopted several more military dogs, including Sgt. Rambo, who was in the Marine Corps. The canine lost one leg due to an injury during training and medically retired.

“He did 620 state-side searches, two official missions state-side and about a thousand hours of training,” Phillips said.

When she was attending Northeast Lake View College after retiring from the Navy, she wrote an essay about the important role of these canines and the lack of recognition under the federal government. ”When these dogs were medically discharged, I realized these dogs are not taken care of. And they're considered a piece of excess equipment,” she said. “Not only do they save lives, they give their life for our freedoms.”

Phillips sent the letter to lawmakers and together, they helped push forward legislation to reclassify military dogs as canine members of the armed forces. The law passed in 2013.

“They protect our borders, they protect our airports, they protect our streets,” Phillips said. “They don't say, 'Sign me up for another 5 years, Uncle Sam.' We literally use them until their bodies can't go on anymore.”

A year later, Phillips’ non-profit organization came to fruition. She said their main goal is to provide free medical treatment. But Gizmo’s Gift also finds forever homes for military and police dogs across the world. Some of the canines have found their second home in Germany and Spain.

Gizmo’s Gift is approaching its 5 year mark thanks to the generosity of donations and volunteers. She is looking for a research/grant writer, social media coordinator, case manager and volunteers who can help at events.

If you would like to find out more, contact her at lisa@gizmosgift.org

