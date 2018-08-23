CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A fire ripped through Tule Mexican Restaurant on Northwest Military Highway Wednesday night, forcing it to close.

Firefighters from Castle Hills, Balcones Heights, Hollywood Park and Leon Valley responded to the scene after the fire reportedly started around 10 p.m. near a food prep station.

First responders told KENS 5 that everyone made it out of the restaurant safely, and there were no injuries reported.

Most of the damage was sustained to the inside of the building. A gym next door to the restaurant is also dealing with smoke damage, firefighters at the scene said. They continued to work to minimize damage into early Thursday morning.

The fire reportedly caused $90,000 in damages to the restaurant. It is expected to be closed until further notice.

© 2018 KENS