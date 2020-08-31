WATCH LIVE: David Blaine to float about 3 miles in air for ‘Ascension’ stunt in Arizona

David Blaine is planning to strap himself to a bunch of helium balloons and see how high in the air he can fly.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's..David Blaine?

The famed magician and performer is strapping himself to a bunch of helium balloons and see how high in the air he can fly.

Blaine was originally supposed to perform the stunt over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City but had to cancel that due to logistical challenges.

"Because of the complexity of this project, I'm not going forward with my plans to do New York City at this time," Blaine said in a Twitter video Sunday.

The flight will now happen in Arizona: "The most beautiful backdrop that I've ever seen in my life," Blaine said.

Blaine's YouTube page said the event started at 6 a.m. Wednesday, but he said earlier that "everything is wind-dependent."

Page Mayor Levi Tappan told 12 News that the stunt would happen at the Page airport.

#DavidBlaineAscension is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined. It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona. I'm hoping to ascend in a few days, so set a reminder to get notified when I take off. https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM pic.twitter.com/JY3p2iQZeZ — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 30, 2020

Blaine received FAA approval for the stunt Tuesday afternoon.

NEW: David Blaine officially has FAA approval for his stunt “Ascension” scheduled for tomorrow morning in Page, AZ. #12News pic.twitter.com/svGmnQeJHo — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) September 1, 2020

Blaine's goal, according to NBC News, is to ascend about 18,000 feet, or around 3.4 miles, into the air using 52 weather balloons.

If it is successful, the stunt will be Blaine's first live-broadcast stunt since 2002. Blaine said in an earlier tweet that this stunt has been 10 years in the making.