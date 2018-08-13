KENS 5 has compiled a list of the security changes at local public schools. The answers below are from spokespeople at their respective districts. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

NORTHSIDE ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year? How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

NISD continues to hold student and staff safety as our top priority. We are grateful to the Northside community who voted to approve School Bond 2018 which included $34.7 million to enhance safety and security. The projects included in School Bond 2018, specifically the addition of bullet-resistant security lobbies at 44 elementary campuses and improvements to our integrated security management system, will be phased in over a few years but will be a priority.

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

NISD maintains a District Police Department with over 100 licensed police officers. We will maintain assigned officers at all of our secondary campuses and utilize a cluster approach with our elementary schools. NISD also has the benefit of an in-house Safety & Security Officer who, in addition to facilitating ongoing safety audits of all campuses, is responsible for providing ongoing training for district staff. No additional personnel have been added.

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

We continue to assess and evaluate our security measures at the district and campus level. At this time, there is no plan to implement a district-wide policy requiring clear backpacks.

What capital improvements have been made (examples: metal detectors, locks, etc)?

Capital improvements will include the addition of bullet-resistant security lobbies at the 44 elementary campuses who currently do not have one. Improvements to our existing security camera system will also be made.

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

As has been our practice, routine drills will be held at all district facilities, including evacuation, lock-down, and active-shooter drills.

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

No.

NORTH EAST ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year?

* We have contracted with a third party that constantly monitors social media. If there is a post that is concerning – they inform our police dept. and we immediately investigate.

* We have entered into a new Crimestoppers program where people can give tips and earn cash rewards. We are also adding about 450 more cameras, which will bring our total number of surveillance cameras across the district to 8,750.

* We are also one of the few districts, if not the only one, to have two k-9 officers. A random drug and weapons search is done every single day.

* We have recently increased our frequency of lock down drills. The state mandates you do one once a year. We are now doing them once a month.

* Buzz-in system, all front doors will be locked during school hours (big change for parents)

* Clear backpacks for all middle school and high school students.

* Hand-held metal detectors are at each campus and all students/visitors may be subjected to random wand searches.

How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

* This is difficult to pin point – due to the fact that we don’t have just one category of “safety items” to add up. But, safe to say we have set aside $4.75 million from the 2015 bond for additional security projects.

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

* Two additional police officers, specifically to be added to the other elementary school patrols, this brings the total of police officers to 70. One is permanently stationed at every middle school and two at every high school.

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

* Clear backpacks, buzz in system, random wand searches.

What capital improvements have been made (examples: metal detectors, locks, etc)?

* Buzz in/camera system, security entry vestibules

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

* State law requires one lockdown drill a year. We will mandate that campuses do one every month. In addition, all teachers and campus staff will be mandated to participate in active shooter training before school starts.

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

* No

SAN ANTONIO ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year?

The SAISD Emergency Operations Core Team worked over the summer to review and update emergency related protocols and procedures, including ensuring we have a robust District-level Multi-Hazard Emergency Operations Plan, as well as strong campus emergency operations plans.

How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

We have closed campuses – with the key-card door systems that require all visitors to be buzzed into the building during the school day (thanks to our 2010 Bond). We also have security cameras.

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

We have a well-trained District police department who review emergency plans and provide support for the schools. We have permanent, assigned officers at each middle and high school, along with patrols assigned to elementary schools. The District's Police Department also works in close coordination with other local law enforcement agencies to enhance safety and security.

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

We have not made a policy change regarding safety nor backpacks.

We believe a key component to creating the safest setting possible lies in a strong culture of awareness, with everyone following security procedures and a school environment where students feel they can openly report suspicious activity. Our police chief began hold community meetings last school year, building relationships with parents and students. This school year he plans to create a safety committee that will include meeting with high school students to discuss campus safety and get their input.

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

All campuses have emergency plans and we have mandatory Emergency Preparedness training for every campus every year.

We also have student safety drills.

We also have the anonymous SAFE Schools hotline that encourages students to report any concern.

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

We do not allow teachers or other employees to bring in a weapon – only law enforcement.

EDGEWOOD ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year?

Edgewood ISD has emergency procedures in place for all campuses and facilities. Emergency lock down procedures are frequently practiced, in a proactive effort, to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All Edgewood ISD Police Officers are trained in Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), which is training designed to prepare the first responders to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter. The Edgewood ISD Police Department also has several members that are State Certified in special weapons and tactics training (SWAT). The SWAT members, as well as all EISD Police staff, train continuously throughout the year. Edgewood ISD Police Officers are trained in First Aid and CPR.

How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

None

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

No

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

Mesh backpacks will be used this year for all students.

What capital improvements have been made (examples: metal detectors, locks, etc)?

Edgewood ISD is the only school district in Bexar County that has an emergency radio communication system that allows for immediate police response in a crisis. The system will allow the transportation department, campus administration, and the Edgewood ISD Police Department to communicate directly with the SAPD and other first responders. The system is the Emergency Radio System used by the San Antonio Police Department. Also, all campuses have in place, an audio and visual system for entering the campuses. Persons visiting our schools must first announce their visit through the audio/visual system before entering school. These are not improvements but have been in place for approximately four years.

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

Yes

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

No

HARLANDALE ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year?

1. The district enhanced the controlled access at the main entrance of elementary schools. Front doors will be secured and entry into the campus will be granted upon verification of visitor ID.

2. Added additional controlled access at various campuses.

3. Security cameras were relocated to provide better coverage.

4. Additional staff were trained on the management of the security software.

5. Additional client software has been installed at various campuses ensuring campus administrators have access to the camera system.

How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

The district spent an average of $1,000 per school for the added security camera solution placed at the elementary schools. The funds were drawn from Bond 2015.

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

Yes. The district has added a Security Services Coordinator and a Security Technician. Both report to the Technology Department.

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

Not at this time.

What capital improvements have been made (examples: metal detectors, locks, etc)?

In the past two years, the district has added:

1. Controlled access to all exterior doors and multiple interior doors.

2. Over 800 cameras were added to all sites.

3. Glass breaks and motion detectors have been added to all sites.

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

The district has a full time officer that conducts safety drills at all locations.

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

No.

SOUTHSIDE ISD

What security changes has your district made in the new school year?

* 1,300 new cameras

* 200 door access controls

* updated alarm systems

* fencing

* metal detectors

* police/security guard booth at Matthey MS

Also, this is in addition to our Southside ISD Police Department

How much additional money is being spent this year for security? Where is that money coming from?

Southside ISD has budgeted $800,000 from the general fund this school year for security upgrades district-wide.

Has your district added security personnel? (If yes… how many, and where?)

Three additional security guards

Are there any changes made for students (example: clear backpacks, etc)?

Our students can use standard backpacks.

What capital improvements have been made (examples: metal detectors, locks, etc)?

Will your district spend any time on specific drills for students/teachers?

We have state-mandated fire drills.

Does your campus allow teachers to conceal carry?

No.

