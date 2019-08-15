SAN ANTONIO — Data released Thursday by the Texas Education Agency shows how Texas schools and districts are doing.

The 2019 Accountability Reports are now available on TEA's website. Each school and district receives a "grade" of A through F.

You can use the link to search for an individual school or a district. That information includes average class size, enrollment and attendance figures, STAAR test scores and more.

The San Antonio Independent School District received an overall rating of a "B" in 2019, which is an increase from 2018, when the district received a "C" rating.

Northside ISD also received a "B" rating in 2019, along with Northeast ISD. Boerne ISD received an "A" rating. Judson ISD received a "B" rating, according to the data.

