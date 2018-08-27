SAN ANTONIO - More than 100,000 students were expected to go back to school in Bexar County Monday, and some stepped onto a new campus for the first time.

The Southside Independent School district opened its first new school in the last 10 years, the Menchaca Early Childhood Center.

The $29 million facility features interactive technology for students, including touch screen monitors.

Northside ISD also opened its 79th elementary school Monday, Mora Elementary School. It is named after Linda G. Mora, who served as deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction at NISD from 2002-2016.

© 2018 KENS