New program provides laptops and digital knowledge to San Antonio residents

The 'Get Connected' Program seeks to teach people about digital literacy and provide access to the Internet, along with food and job programs.

SAN ANTONIO — A new computer class is now in session to help bridge the digital divide in San Antonio.

‘Get Connected’ is a new, free program that will provide laptops and digital literacy classes to those in need.

One San Antonio woman, who spent several years taking care of her parents full-time, is now looking to get back into the workforce.

Even the most tech-savvy people sometimes need a refresh.

“When I used to go to work, it’s like we don’t do PCs, and now PCs are everything,” Wanda Guilmenot spent years programming old business applications like IBM’s AS400 system, which was introduced back in 1988. That interface looks different than modern-day computers.

“You got a blank screen. If you don’t know the command nothing happens…I specialize in software for warehousing, but I can’t get there without PC skills,” Guilmenot said.

She says the ‘Get Connected’ program gets her the skills for a new job.

Excited about this story tonight! This San Antonio woman who wants to work for @amazon won a laptop in a raffle that's part of a new digital literacy program in San Antonio. We'll tell you about 'Get Connected' and how you can get involved at 5 @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/PyyYGM1gYY — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 16, 2021

The program is a partnership between the San Antonio Food Bank, the San Antonio Public Library, and Google Fiber. The library will be offering free digital literacy classes in English and Spanish. The goal is to help people sign up for affordable broadband and connect to services they need like food, job training, and housing services.

The program will also be providing refurbished devices to those who don’t have one.

“The Internet is a basic need now for many of our families, whether it's for their children in school or whether it’s employment. So our hope is to be able to reach that unmet need in our community,” Melanie McGuire, chief program officer with the San Antonio Food Bank said.

McGuire says many of the families they serve either are unaware the services exist or lack the technology to access them.

“We see this as a preventative measure for many of our families. If they’re able to seek employment or look for a job or create a resume, perhaps they’re not in those food lines today,” McGuire said.

Guilmenot wants to work for Amazon. She says those basic PC skills—along with a laptop she won in a raffle today—get her closer to that goal.

“I’m elated, this is just everything. I’ll be going from starting over basic below poverty level back to a good income, I think this is going to help me do that,” Guilmenot said.

To help with the program, the Food Bank is asking people to donate laptops in good condition, with chargers, no older than four years.