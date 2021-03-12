Sincere McCormick declares for NFL Draft, won't play for UTSA in Frisco Bowl

McCormick thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA's star running back Sincere McCormick announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft, and will not play for the Roadrunners in the upcoming Frisco Bowl.

"Together we turned UTSA Football into a Championship caliber program, and grew a bond that no one can ever take from us," he said in part. "To the city of San Antonio, UTSA, and Meep Meep nation, I am so grateful for the support you have shown not just me, but the entire football program over the last three years. Winning a Conference USA Championship is something that was truly an honor, and doing so in our packed home stadiums was one of the happiest times of my life."

FOREVER A ROADRUNNER 🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/yDHU1YnBcI — Sincere McCormick 📍 (@yoboisin) December 16, 2021

McCormick said that he will not play in the upcoming Frisco Bowl, but will join his teammates on the sidelines.

According to UTSA's athletic department, McCormick rushed for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries — all UTSA records — and caught 22 passes for 184 yards in 13 games this fall, helping lead the No. 24-ranked Roadrunners to a 12-1 record and the program’s first conference title.

The Judson High School graduate has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in a program-record eight games, including rushing for 204 yards and three TDs in the 49-41 victory against WKU en route to being named the C-USA Championship Game MVP. He broke his own UTSA standard for single-game attempts with 41 for 184 yards and three scores in the 31-28 comeback win at Memphis, and he also reached the end zone three times after rushing for 113 yards in the 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech.