Local school districts prepare for new Texas law cracking down on students vaping

The new law will go into effect September 1 and will require public school students caught with vapes on campus be sent to an alternative program.

SAN ANTONIO — A new Texas law is cracking down on kids vaping in schools. Starting September 1, public school students caught with E-cigarettes will face harsh punishments.

If a student is caught with vapes on campus, they will be placed in disciplinary alternative education programs or an alternative school, according to House Bill 114.

“I’d rather not react, I’d rather prevent,” Edgewood ISD Superintendent Jesse Quiroga said.

If it was up to Jesse Quiroga, this new law would not be necessary. But the police chief for Edgewood ISD said vaping has become more popular and more dangerous among students.

“The message is going to be simple. Just don't do it,” He said.

Under the new law, it is up to each district to decide how long students will spend in the alternative school. At Edgewood ISD, Quiroga said it will be on a case-by-case basis.

“Instead of just simply sending them to alternative school, while they're at the alternative school, we offer, we offer them different programs,” Quiroga said.

Those programs will help teach kids about the dangers of vaping.

At Northeast ISD, the superintendent shared a message with parents last week ahead of the new school year.

“Not only is vaping illegal, but It also comes with harmful health risks and now it will result in a major interruption to your child’s education,” Dr. Sean Maika said.

Quiroga said he hopes by implementing this one strike policy, kids will think twice before vaping.

“If it does strain our resources, I'm hoping that they're going to be strained for a positive result,” Quiroga said.