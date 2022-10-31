Judson ISD superintendent hopeful voters approve $345 million bond that stresses safety and security

Camera upgrades, fence improvements and installing a remotely lockdown system are among the proposed projects listed in the bond package.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIVE OAK, Texas — With one week until Election Day, Judson ISD is calling on community support for a $345 million bond that proposes several security upgrades for all schools.

Voters rejected last year’s $302 million bond, which includes the same list of safety and security projects as proposed in the 2022 bond package.

Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball noted the importance of the bond’s mission, especially after the Uvalde shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May.

“I think there’s a sense of urgency within us, within our community that parents send us their most prized possession and we need their help to make this work,” Ball said.

The small tax rate increase of $0.01 would result in residents with homes valued at $150,000 paying $15 a year.

Proposition A addresses a host of security needs that were identified during a 2020 internal facility assessment.

All sixteen campuses would benefit from the security enhancements.

Upgrades include installing fencing and gates around schools, implementing security cameras and an automatic lockdown system.

A camera system at all facilities costs around $3 million.

The lockdown system would provide school officials the ability to secure the school remotely from anywhere.

Bond funds would also go toward improving Wi-Fi at the schools, which is needed for the proposed security features.

Schools would also be fitted with security vestibules at front entry points to serve as an extra layer of vetting visitors.

A secure vestibule entryway at one campus can cost $360,000.

Ball pointed out gyms, such as the one at Woodlake Middle School, lack air conditioning. In some instances, doors have been left open to allow for flowing cool air from outside. However, due to heightened security awareness, school staff are now using fans in the gyms to keep students as cool as possible.

Proposition B entails the construction of a new middle and elementary school along with funding for transportation services.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the emergency transfer of $400 million to pay for school security infrastructure at schools statewide.

It’s unknown how much each school district will receive.