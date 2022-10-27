NISD superintendent to retire after 30 years with district

Brian Woods began his NISD tenure as a social studies teacher in 1992.

SAN ANTONIO — After 30 years with Northside ISD and a decade in the superintendent's chair, Brian Woods is set to retire.

The district, the largest in San Antonio and servicing more than 100,000 students, announced Woods's decision on Thursday, saying he will leave his position at the end of the 2022-'23 year. He started as a social studies teacher in 1992 before going on to serve in a variety of leadership roles, including principal and deputy superintendent.

"This district has been my professional family for more than 30 years and I will be forever grateful to the parents, students and staff who have called Northside home," Woods is quoted as saying in the district's news release.

Named Texas Superintendent of the Year in 2018 and a national finalist for the honor in 2019, Woods oversaw NISD as it added 13 new schools and established several magnet programs, according to the district's release. Prior to arriving, he received his doctorate in educational leadership from UTSA, and went on to be the lone finalist in the district's superintendent search in 2012.

Woods's tenure was capped by leading NISD through a tumultuous pandemic period as well as recent allegations that the district was pressuring its employees to vote in a summertime bond election which would have benefited the school system.

In NISD's release, board of trustees President Karen Freeman signaled optimism about the impending search for Woods's successor, saying the district's reputation "will allow us to attract the best, most qualified candidates for the job."