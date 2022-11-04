Former Edgewood ISD teacher Dorothy Collins being remembered; known for having an impact on singer Gloria Estefan

In 2013, the Latin legend visited Collins at a special celebration in her honor – to share what an important role her first-grade teacher played in her life.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Edgewood ISD teacher is being remembered for the tremendous impact she made on the community. Dorothy Collins passed away Saturday at the age of 90.

The local chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women posted the news on Facebook. The organization said, "We are so grateful for the difference you made in so many lives; Thank you! In our memories forever."

KENS 5 featured Collins in 2013 when she received a visit from one of her very famous former students. Gloria Estefan, 64, said Collins played a role in developing her taste in music.

"I want to say thank you for what you gave me," the Latin legend, who lives in South Florida, said when she visited her old school in San Antonio.

The famous singer returned to Winston Elementary School on the west side to thank her former teacher at a special celebration honoring Collins in 2013. Estefan was visiting the campus while on tour and surprised Collins – it was an emotional gesture that brought the superstar's former first-grade teacher to tears.

Collins is credited with helping Estefan to learn English. She was honored by the People en Español for her outstanding work in education.

The two had kept in touch over the years, Collins said.

"I have Gloria's cell phone number," Collins said at the time. "I try not to bother her."

LaDell Mellieon commented on the Facebook post announcing Collins' passing by saying, "I have so many wonderful and fond memories of her. Rest Sister Dorothy Collins!!"

Carla Coleman said, "Peace and Prayers for the family of Dorothy Collins….I’m blessed to have wonderful memories of her mentorship."