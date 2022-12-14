The Alamo Colleges district is expanding its tuition-free college

It's expanding to 73 San Antonio high schools.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Colleges district is now expanding its tuition-free college to 73 San Antonio high schools.

The "Alamo Promise" program will now reach all public high school students in the San Antonio region, targeting more than 20,000 students.

This year is the fourth year of the program. It covers tuition and fees for students at any of the five Alamo Colleges, making higher education a reality for those who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

"This is a game changer. So, this really advances what we talk about which is our moonshot to end generational poverty. Our challenge as a community is really credentialed talent. It's really ensuring that individuals within our community have a credential, in which they're able to compete for a high wage high demand job," said Chancellor for Alamo Colleges District Mike Flores.