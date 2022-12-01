Thousands of graduates received their diplomas at UTSA graduation

The university recognized 2,912 undergraduate, masters and doctoral students at the ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of UTSA graduates took the stage Tuesday to receive their diplomas at the Alamodome.

The university recognized 2,912 undergraduate, masters and doctoral students in two ceremonies.

The ceremonies were divided by college. Graduates from the College for Health, Community and Policy, the College of Liberal and Fine Arts and the College of Sciences were recognized at the 10 a.m. ceremony. And graduates from the Carlos Alvarez College of Business, College of Education and Human Development, Margie and Bill Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, and University College were recognized at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.