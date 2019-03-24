SAN ANTONIO — A driver was killed in a rollover accident that led to a chain reaction crash involving ten other cars.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., the driver of an SUV was speeding and hit a car on the frontage road of Loop 1604 near La Cantera.

That accident caused a series of crashes with other vehicles, which were either hit by the SUV or flying debris. The SUV landed in the main lanes of Loop 1604.

The driver of the SUV died and a passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Other people had injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police are still investigating.