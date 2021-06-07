Police: Two shot at bar on south side; suspect found inside trash can

Police said a fight broke out inside and someone started shooting. A suspect was found inside a trash can outside.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to sort through exactly what happened at a bar on the south side where two people were injured early Monday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, two people were shot in the legs and a suspect was found inside a trash can outside.

At 2:10 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at the River City Saloon, located at 1422 Southwest Military Drive. Investigators said a large fight broke out inside the bar and that a male suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting – then the fight carried outside where the shooting continued.

Police found a male and a female both in their 30s who had been shot in the legs. Those victims were transported to University Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.