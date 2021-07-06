Mother caught in crossfire of shooting near downtown; son also shot

The woman was shot in the shoulder and her son was hit three times. Both were rushed to University Hospital and are in stable condition. The suspect got away.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her son are both in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two were injured west of downtown.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Arizona for a shooting in progress. A disturbance between two males occurred in the street in front of the victim's residence. SAPD said the disturbance was possibly over a woman and that the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.