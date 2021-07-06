Mother caught in crossfire of shooting near downtown; son also shot

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her son are both in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two were injured west of downtown.
Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Arizona for a shooting in progress. A disturbance between two males occurred in the street in front of the victim's residence. SAPD said the disturbance was possibly over a woman and that the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
A man in his 30s was hit three times and the man's mother, who is in her 50s, was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the shoulder, police said. Both were rushed to University Hospital and are in stable condition. The suspect ran from the scene and police are still searching for him.