Three teens charged with capital murder for shooting in CVS parking lot on west side

Police say the suspects attempted to rob the victim during a drug deal, and one of them was shot. The suspects' vehicle was seen dropping him off at a hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Three teens have been arrested for capital murder after a man was shot to death in a CVS parking lot on the far west side.

According to the arrest affidavit, police responded to a shooting at 9838 Potranco Road around 6:45 p.m. and found Miguel Carvajal, 20, dead in his car from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness at the scene told officers that the he was with Carvajal when they met with two people to sell them drugs. When they got in the back seat, however, the witness told police that they pulled out handguns and attempted to rob them. The witness said Carvajal pulled his gun and fired at least one shot, apparently injuring a suspect.

Police say that shortly after the shooting, the injured suspect was dropped off at an area hospital in a vehicle matching the one that fled the murder scene.

They say the surveillance video also shows two other suspects, one wearing an ankle monitor. They were able to locate one of the suspects, who admitted that they used his car.

According to the affidavit, he said the injured suspect and the one in the ankle monitor, who goes by "Tre", went into Carvajal's car before the shots were fired. He has also been booked on a capital murder charge.

The affidavit says that only one person wearing an ankle monitor was at the murder scene and at the hospital 15 minutes later. Using that information, police arrested 18-year-old Trevon Chaney for capital murder.

The other two suspects have been identified as Roger Koontz, 19, and Aviar Smith, 18.