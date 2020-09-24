Witnesses uncooperative in shooting that killed mother of 5, police say

Crime Stoppers on Wednesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the death of Kristol Holland, 36.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a woman who was fatally shot outside of an east side home Sept. 9 is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have in the mother of five’s death.

The plea came as Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the death of 36-year-old Kristol Holland.

Police said they were called to a home in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue around midnight after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the abdomen told officers that she knew Holland. That woman survived. However, Holland, who police said had been shot in the shoulder, died from her injuries.

Witnesses, including the woman who told officers she knew Holland, did not cooperate with authorities, police said.

“I know that in the streets it’s ‘Snitches get stitches,’” said Holland’s daughter, Aliz’e Jones. "But this is not the same thing. Y’all took a mother from her five kids and her two grandchildren. Something needs to be said, at least to us.”

Authorities said they found several shell casings in the street, as well as a handgun nearby. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Police wrote in a report released Wednesday that officers found drugs on Holland while trying to render aid.

Jones and Holland’s cousin, Brittany Kyle, said they don’t know anyone who would want to hurt Holland.

"She didn't have enemies,” Kyle said. "I mean, everybody she came in contact with loved her. So that's why it's extra hard for us to comprehend who would do this to her."

Kyle and Jones joked that Holland was known as Mother Teresa because of how she opened her home to others in need.

The pair said as they await answers in Holland’s death, they remain concerned for their own safety.