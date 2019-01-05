HALLETTSVILLE, Texas — A trio of leaders of Hallettsville High School were arrested Tuesday, the Hallettsville Police Department said.

Principal Darrin Bickham, Assistant Principal Scott Cottenoir and baseball coach Calvin Cook face state jail felony charges after police said they failed to report an offense that took place on or about March 4, 2019.

Hallettsville police said the arrests were a result of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

In a post to Facebook Tuesday night, Hallettsville ISD superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Bludau wrote:

“The District is aware of the arrest of several Hallettsville employees today. This is part of an ongoing investigation by the police in which the District has been cooperating. The District is aware of the nature of the charges and does not believe, based on what we now know, that there is any merit to them, or that the Hallettsville employees engaged in any wrongdoing. However, the district will continue to cooperate with both the police and the employees as they seek to work this matter out. The district wishes to stress that it does not believe that any Hallettsville students or employees are at all at risk as a result of the allegations against any of these employees.”