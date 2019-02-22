SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Texas State University community is on edge after two violent crimes unfolding near campus in recent weeks.

Tatiana Vega said she studies late at night and walks in the dark to get back to her dorm room.

“It’s not that far, but it is really dark especially (at) like 1 or 2 a.m.,” she said.

Now she’s afraid to walk that route alone.

“I feel really scared sometimes, especially since what happened was really close to my dorm."

Police said a Texas State University student was robbed at gunpoint in the Blanco Hall Garage around 8 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Students said the parking garage is a long walk from the center of campus.

“It’s a little scary there. It’s darker and there’s not as many people,” said Ally Garcia, a junior at Texas State.

Then, a week later, there was another armed robbery, this time at the Bobcat Village Apartments on the opposite side of campus.

Police said a car with multiple people robbed the person in the parking lot. A man leaned out the passenger window and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

“These things have been happening as they’re walking to their residence,” said University Police Chief Laurie Clouse.

The two recent violent crimes come in the same month two men were arrested in connection to the murder of Texas State student Aaron “Jack” Peterman.

Authorities said the armed robberies are not connected to the murder, but police are still warning students to be aware of their surroundings, and also to be careful of being in situations where you could become a victim.

Students are listening.

“Don’t do things that are going to get you in trouble. Don’t put yourself in a situation where someone is going to want to take money from you or put you in a harmful situation,” said Alyssa Davidson, a senior at the university.

University Police said students can download the Bobcat Guardian App that lets friends and family know when they're safely at their destination. Students can also take advantage of the Bobcat Bobbie ride system which provides a safe escort home for students from dusk to 1 a.m.

Clouse said the two armed robberies are unusual on the campus of 38,000 students. In fact, she said there were only two violent crimes reported overall in 2017.

And while it may not be the norm on campus, but Clouse said they are stepping up patrols and adding more officers to keep students safe.

“We feel safe in our little bubble so that makes us an area for target,” she said.

Vega said the crimes constitute a sad time for the campus community.

“I guess it can happen anywhere, but the fact that it’s just so close to me," she said. "It could have happened to me, it could have happened to my best friend. It’s just sad knowing that it happened to someone."