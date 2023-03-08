Suspects arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young girl

Detectives learned the child was assaulted by multiple people over time.

LIVE OAK, Texas — Two people face charges connected to the sexual abuse of a child in Live Oak.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office tipped off local police that a registered sex offender with an active warrant for child porn charges was living at an apartment complex in Live Oak.

Detectives found the victim with Jarrod Kirkus, and took him into custody. They later arrested Elizabeth Spaeth, who police say facilitated the assaults and was also charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

