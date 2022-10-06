Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, contraband into Fort Worth correctional center, officials say

If convicted, Bryant LeRay Henderson faces up to 20 years in prison.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced.

Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August 2022 with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, officials say.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Henderson pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging one count of attempt to provide contraband to a prisoner.

According to court documents, Henderson admitted to flying a drone packed with contraband, including methamphetamine, THC, tobacco, cellphones and mp3 players into the airspace of FMC Fort Worth – a federal correctional center in the south part of the city.

Surveillance video captured the moment his SUV entered a nearby parking lot, him removing the drone and launching it before driving away from the scene on May 4, 2022.

The drone reportedly crashed inside a secure fenced-in yard near the prison’s HVAC shop, where prison staff recovered it.

Officials said it took two weeks to track down the SUV, in which law enforcement found Henderson’s debit car, a drone controller and accessories, smartphones, tobacco products and vacuum-packed containers with steroid labels connected to a fishing line and a key ring.