18-year-old arrested for supplying gang with illegal firearms, BCS0 says

The man was arrested for federal firearms violations and transported to a federal jail.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a multi-agency operation discovered the teen was supplying illegal firearms to a street gang, the Bexar County Sheriff Office said in a Facebook post.

Damien Marmella was arrested along the 300 block of La Gloria Street Wednesday night.

BCSO says the arrest followed a federal search warrant issued last week as members of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, BCSO, Drug Enforcement Agency, San Antonio Police Department, Department of Public Safety and other agencies worked together after discovering that Mermella was supplying guns to the gang.

Officials found firearms in almost every room of the house, including automatic firearms, assault rifle-style pistols, a taser, multiple 30-to-100 round magazines and drums, bulk ammunition, digital scales and packaging, and marijuana.