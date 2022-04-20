Second Chance Job Fair opens at noon Thursday

Freeman Coliseum will host the free event to help those who have been in trouble build better lives.

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday the Freeman Coliseum will be filled with people looking to better their lives.

It’s called the Second Chance Job Fair and it’s specifically for those who may have criminal backgrounds…but desperately want to work.

Event sponsor Tommy Calvert said as Precinct 4 County Commissioner, he knows it’s important to help those who may have made a mistake in the past move forward into prosperity.

Calvert said “I have family members who have been through the criminal justice system and we are very fortunate that they are doing fantastic, but I know personally just how difficult it can be to get someone to look past your mistake.”

Calvert said they have invited a big crowd and he sincerely hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity.

“We've invited 40,000 via text messages. We've been to many community centers and churches and barber shops and beauty salons giving out flyers and going door to door because we really want people to get jobs,” Calvert said.

Calvert said hosting the event on the east side is critically important. “Very, very few job fairs actually come to the east side and the goal has always been to help bring the middle class back to the east side so that the dollars circulate multiple times,” Calvert said.

Calvert said when he took office, he promised previous Commissioner Tommy Adkisson that he would keep the project alive.

“Then, there were 240 employers who said they would hire the formerly incarcerated and my goal was to double that amount by the end of my first term, but we beat that. We blew way through that. We are at about 1,000 employers who said they would hire those who have a justice involved record. So we're very excited about that transformation,” Calvert said.

Employers, Calvert said, are happy to participate in the program.

“They are actually wanting to go to work and so employers love it because I think they find workers who are eager to go to work, folks who are trying to get a second chance at turning their life around and employers are proud they did something beyond the norm,” Calvert said.

Calvert said the timing of the event is important.

“We're about to approach the summer where crime often increases and so my first line of offense for the people of Precinct 4 is to make sure we get people in jobs and not in jails before that summer heat wave happens and also with that comes higher crime, so this is a very concerted effort to reduce crime and keep people out of trouble,” Calvert said.

In addition to jobs, Calvert said the fair will be a good place to look into training opportunities.

“This is an opportunity not only where they can find jobs but also upskilling. We're going to have colleges and certifications that want to come and help get into manufacturing or university or whatever it is,” Calvert said.

The Bexar County Second Chance Job Fair will be at the Freeman on East Houston Thursday from noon to four pm. In addition to on the spot interviews, the event will also offer help with resume writing, sharpening interview skills and dressing for success.