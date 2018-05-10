San Antonio police say that a suspected drunk driver slammed into a home on the northeast side.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police say that a driver jumped the curb and drove through a house on Clear Lake Drive near Thousand Oaks.

There were people inside the home at the time but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Right now there are bricks covering the lawn and a tarp covering the hole where the car was but for awhile it was a scary situation because officials feared that the ceiling would collapse and a temporary shoring was put in place while members of the San Antonio Fire Department cleaned up the scene.

The home is structurally safe, so the woman says that she’ll continue to stay in the home.

The suspect who crashed into the home hasn’t been identified by police yet but they say that he’s in his 20’s and he’s been arrested on suspicion of DWI.

© 2018 KENS