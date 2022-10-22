Suspect in custody after two shot at Dallas hospital, sources say

The two victims are being treated for their injuries, one is in critical condition, sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — A suspect is in custody after shooting two people at a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, sources confirmed to WFAA.

Around 11:15 a.m., preliminary reports indicate Dallas officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people shot, sources told WFAA.

The two victims are being treated for their injuries, one is in critical condition, sources said.

At this time, police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting. The suspect and the victims' names have not been released.

Dallas Police Crimes Against Persons unit called to Methodist Medical Center after two nurses were shot. Suspect in custody. Methodist has its own police department so they are in charge of investigation but have asked DPD for assistance. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 22, 2022