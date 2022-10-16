Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say

Tijuana Bryant says her son was gentle but was struggling with mental health issues when police shot and killed him.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night.

In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the 4000 block of Wiman Drive.

Tijuana Bryant says her son, Taylor Grimes, 29, got upset Saturday about not getting money after Bryant sold a car and broke her taillights with a hammer, so she called 911 for help.

According to police, the 911 operator heard Grimes on the phone saying he would hurt her if any officers responded.

Bryant said she wasn’t a hostage and wanted to stay with Grimes during the several hours of the standoff and negotiation until he pushed her out of the house.

Minutes later, police say Grimes walked out, pointed a gun at an officer and was shot and killed. Hearing the shot, Bryant ran back towards the home.

“All I knew is I needed to be with my son," she said. "I didn’t care if it cost me my life. All I knew is I needed to be with my baby.”

"The officer responded to the deadly threat by firing his weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene," police said in the press release.

Fort Worth police have declined to answers additional questions or speak about the incident.

Bryant says her son has struggled suicidal thoughts and spoke of wanting to die Saturday.

“When I looked into his eyes, he wasn’t my son. That wasn’t the Taylor I’m used to," she said. “Out of all five of my sons, he was the gentlest one. He wouldn’t hurt anybody," she said.

Law enforcement expert Dr. Alex Del Carmen helped audit the city’s police department, finding officers often escalated instead of de-escalating tense situations, but say this case likely left little choice for intervention.

"It sounds like it could be suicide by cop," Del Carmen said. “We teach police officers to de-escalate. We teach police officers that just because they can, it doesn’t mean that they should.”

Bryant says it’s been tough to even be in the home her son was killed in. Blood still stains her front door.

“I tried to sleep in my room, but I wasn’t able to sleep so I went in his room, and I was able to fall asleep," she said.

She doesn’t fault police but wishes her son could’ve gotten help he needed.

“I just wish my son would’ve took heed and allowed us to help him," she said. “He was tired of living.”