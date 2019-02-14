SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in an apparent kidnapping attempt Thursday morning in central San Antonio.

According to SAPD, a male suspect in the truck pictured below approached an unidentified female victim along the River Walk near East Guenther shortly before 10 a.m. when he “displayed a handgun and grabbed the victim.”

Courtesy / SAPD

“The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call for help,” SAPD said. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man possibly in his late 20s or 30s and standing 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 7 inches tall.

If you recognize the truck and can identify its owner or driver, call SAPD at (210)207-2313.