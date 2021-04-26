SAPD: Potential kidnapping suspect leads police on high-speed chase

Lufkin Police Department informed SAPD that the suspect's phone was being pinged on the east side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A potential kidnapping suspect led San Antonio police officers on a chase early Monday morning.

Lufkin Police Department told the San Antonio Police Department that the suspect's phone was being pinged in the San Antonio area.

SAPD spotted the suspect's vehicle at 1 a.m. and attempted to pull it over, according to SAPD.

The driver of the vehicle led officers on a chase that lasted approximately 45 minutes and exceeded speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to SAPD.

SAPD said two suspects of the vehicle then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the southside neighborhood.

The police lost sight of the suspects and Department of Public Safety deputies and DPS choppers then picked up the chase.

SAPD said one of the suspects called his mother and told her if the police back off, he will stop running. Police soon backed off and the suspect stopped at Highway 90 and East Houston Street on the highway.

Police then took the suspect into custody without incident, SAPD said.

SAPD said it was unclear whether or not there was a kidnapping victim.