SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday, no threat to the public

Police said that during a physical altercation between two people, one person was shot. The called it an isolated incident.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say one person was shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday, but stressed that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police said Friday night that this was not an active shooter situation, but confirmed that one person had been shot during a physical altercation between two people.

No other information was immediately available, and the condition of the person who was shot is unclear. Police said they are working the scene.

This is a developing story.

