SAPD: Man wanted in aggravated sexual assault of two girls

Two surveillance photos show a man who is believed to be involved in the attacks. San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man who is believed to be involved in the sexual assault of two girls.

The department’s Special Victims Unit said a man seen in two photos is connected to an Aggravated Sexual Assault case from Monday, Oct. 15.

The unknown male is accused of approaching the two girls and sexually assaulting them.