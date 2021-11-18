SAPD: Man wanted in aggravated sexual assault of two girls

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man who is believed to be involved in the sexual assault of two girls.
The department’s Special Victims Unit said a man seen in two photos is connected to an Aggravated Sexual Assault case from Monday, Oct. 15.
The unknown male is accused of approaching the two girls and sexually assaulting them.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the person shown in the pictures, please contact detectives at 210-207-2313 and reference case number SAPD21205979.