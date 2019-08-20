SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly held a man and his spouse at gunpoint, then stole their car.

The incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 10 around 7 p.m. at a gas station in the 2300 block of West Avenue on the north side.

While the victim and his spouse were sitting inside the vehicle, waiting for their family members to return from the store area of the gas station, the suspect knocked on the car's window, opened the door and pointed a handgun at the victims, authorities said.

The suspect told the couple to get out of the car, got inside and fled the scene, police said.

SAPD identified four suspects they believe to be involved in the aggravated robbery.

Crime Stoppers

If you have any information about these suspects, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.