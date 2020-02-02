SAN ANTONIO — A day after a 44-year-old man died after being cut in his neck, San Antonio Police have arrested a suspect.

Abel Garcia, 31, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, according to SAPD Spokesperson Alisia Pruneda. He is charged in the cutting death of Albert Adame, though Pruneda says officers have yet to determine a motive.

Pruneda credited citizens and witnesses to the Friday incident with helping to lead police to Garcia by providing key descriptive information that identified him.