San Marcos man arrested for grooming 14-year-old; Travis County officials asking other victims to come forward

Ashton Popp, 24, has been arrested for allegedly grooming a 14-year-old girl via Instagram.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos man has been arrested for allegedly grooming a 14-year-old girl – and officials think he could have more victims.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said in April, deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse of a child. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was reportedly groomed via Instagram by 24-year-old Ashton Popp of San Marcos.

The TCSO said its investigation so far indicates Popp began grooming the victim when she entered 7th grade. On June 26, detectives had collected enough evidence to issue a warrant for his arrest, and that warrant was executed on July 4.

Now the TCSO says that its investigation has revealed a strong likelihood that Popp has additional victims in the Austin-Travis County area. The sheriff's office is asking victims or the parents of potential victims to come forward.

The agency said those individuals can call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444, or call 911 to report their involvement with Popp.

The TCSO said its Victim Services Unit works hand-in-hand with detectives throughout the process to serve the needs of victims of sexual abuse. The agency also said its detectives take strong measures to protect the identities of young victims.