Police still searching for shooter who killed man outside apartment in 2022

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for the person who shot and killed a man who was standing outside his apartment.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 just before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said Joseph Silva and his roommate were standing near the apartment stairwell when a silver vehicle pulled up. The car stopped in the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle shouted a question at Silva and his roommate.

After a brief conversation, someone inside the car fired multiple rounds, killing Silva and seriously injuring his roommate.

The vehicle took and police have still not found the shooter.