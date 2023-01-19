Police still searching for shooter who killed man outside apartment in 2022

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for the person who shot and killed a man who was standing outside his apartment.
The shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 just before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of West Commerce Street.
Police said Joseph Silva and his roommate were standing near the apartment stairwell when a silver vehicle pulled up. The car stopped in the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle shouted a question at Silva and his roommate.
After a brief conversation, someone inside the car fired multiple rounds, killing Silva and seriously injuring his roommate.
The vehicle took and police have still not found the shooter.
If you have any information surrounding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.