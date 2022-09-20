'Absolutely devastated': Family planning baby shower now planning funeral for pregnant woman, unborn son

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was eight months pregnant when she and her boyfriend were shot Friday in north Harris County, HCSO said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Family members planning to attend a baby shower on Saturday will instead be attending a funeral this week for their pregnant relative and her baby. Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn son were shot and killed Friday night in north Harris County.

The 20-year-old woman was eight months pregnant and excited about the baby and the shower, her family told us. They are planning a funeral for both victims on Wednesday.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Sept. 18.

Jennifer and her 17-year-old boyfriend had just left a gas station at West Airtex and Ella Boulevard when both were shot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The young woman who had just started her own nail business died at the scene and her unborn baby also died leaving behind a grieving family who called her "Nana."

"We are absolutely devastated ... Nana was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful sister, and would have been a wonderful mother," they posted on a gofundme.com account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Her boyfriend survived and described the suspect's vehicle as a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a paper license plate. He told investigators that it sped up beside them and fired multiple shots into their car, Gonzalez said. He said there wasn't any type of altercation before the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). To be eligible for a reward, tips must be reported directly to Crime Stoppers.

The victims' families thanked supporters for "the outpouring of love, prayers, and support shown in recent days."