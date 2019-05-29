SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a south Bexar County gentlemen's club shut down in 2018 after authorities discovered it was being used as a sex trafficking hub was arrested on Wednesday.

His Majesty Victor Saint Adams, who owned the MGM Cabaret when its doors were shut, was taken into custody for aggravated promotion of prostitution, a second-degree felony. The charge carries a fine of up to $10,000, and, if found guilty, the owner can go to prison for anywhere between two and 20 years.

BCSO officials on Wednesday said the suspect was found at Secrets, another club he owns. BCSO said they had been working with several local agencies to build a case against Saint Adams before his Wednesday arrest, with help from the Fire Marshall's Office, the Bexar County District Attorney, and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

In the fall, KENS 5 discovered deputies had visited the MGM Cabaret more than 50 times in 2018 alone, for everything ranging from theft to shootings.

BCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.